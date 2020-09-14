Man charged with murder in deadly Portsmouth shooting

Police arrested Curtis Mitchell and charged him with murder over the shooting death of a 39-year-old man in Portsmouth.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police have made an arrest and filed charges for a deadly shooting that took place earlier this month in Portsmouth.

Curtis Mitchell, 30, was charged with murder after 39-year-old Phillip Goston was fatally shot on Sept. 4.

Officers were sent to the 2500 block of Oakleaf Place near Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center just before 9:30 p.m. that evening after learning that a man was hurt there.

When they got to that location, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound to the upper body. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.