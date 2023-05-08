Man charged with murder in Portsmouth pleads guilty in exchange for other charges being dropped

Ryan Winfield was arrested and charged in November, 2021 with shooting and killing Auriel McLaurin.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man who was arrested and charged with murder after he shot and killed a woman in Portsmouth pled Monday to Second-Degree Murder. His guilty plea came in exchange for a whole slew of other charges being nolle prosequied.

Ryan Winfield was arrested and charged in November, 2021 with shooting and killing Auriel McLaurin. According to a summary of facts in the case provided by a spokesperson for the Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney's office, Winfield was in McLaurin's home when they got into some sort of fight. At some point, one of McLaurin's roommates took McLaurin's daughter into his room to feed her.

After the fight, as he was leaving, for reasons not stated, Winfield fired three gunshots through the front door of the house. McLaurin was on the other side of the door at the time, and the door was closed and locked when he fired the gunshots. Two of the gunshots struck McLaurin.

After the shooting, Winfield was at large for a couple of days before turning himself in.