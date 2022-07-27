Man charged with January murder of Portsmouth mother

According to PPD, 21-year-old Jashaun Lee Richardson is charged with the murder of Shakera Hines, a mother of three.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police charged a man with a January murder Wednesday morning.

According to PPD, 21-year-old Jashaun Lee Richardson is charged with the murder of Shakera Hines, a mother of three.

The murder happened back on January 14. Officers found Hines dead from a gunshot wound at London Oaks Apartments.

More than six months later, Richardson is charged with the following:

First Degree Murder, Use of Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Shooting in the Commission of a Felony.