Man charged with Portsmouth shooting that killed 4

Police said 40-year-old Antwann Jacque Gore is charged with four counts of aggravated homicide for a shooting that happened June 7 on Maple Avenue.

Responding officers found three people dead at the scene. A fourth victim died at the hospital days later. The victims are:

30-year-old Georgio Davonta Lee

37-year-old Oleisha Deanna Mears

34-year-old Ashley Merricks

66-year-old Samuel Jones,