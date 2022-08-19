Man charged with Portsmouth shooting that killed 4

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are searching for a man charged with a shooting that left four people dead in June.
Police said 40-year-old Antwann Jacque Gore is charged with four counts of aggravated homicide for a shooting that happened June 7 on Maple Avenue.
Responding officers found three people dead at the scene. A fourth victim died at the hospital days later. The victims are:
- 30-year-old Georgio Davonta Lee
- 37-year-old Oleisha Deanna Mears
- 34-year-old Ashley Merricks
- 66-year-old Samuel Jones,
Police ask anyone with information on Gore's whereabouts to call PPD at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.