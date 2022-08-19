x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man charged with Portsmouth shooting that killed 4

Police said 40-year-old Antwann Jacque Gore is charged with four counts of aggravated homicide for a shooting that happened in June.
Credit: 13News Now

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are searching for a man charged with a shooting that left four people dead in June.

Police said 40-year-old Antwann Jacque Gore is charged with four counts of aggravated homicide for a shooting that happened June 7 on Maple Avenue.

Responding officers found three people dead at the scene. A fourth victim died at the hospital days later. The victims are:

  • 30-year-old Georgio Davonta Lee
  • 37-year-old Oleisha Deanna Mears
  • 34-year-old Ashley Merricks
  • 66-year-old Samuel Jones,

Police ask anyone with information on Gore's whereabouts to call PPD at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Neighbors in shock after two deadly shootings in Norfolk

Before You Leave, Check This Out