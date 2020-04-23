Man charged with second-degree murder in connection with deaths of two people in Yorktown

Andrew Donald Buchert, 55, is was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of unlawful disposing of a body.

YORKTOWN, Va. — Two people are dead and one person is charged with murder in connection with those deaths on Wednesday, according to York-Poqouson Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded around 5 p.m. to the 200 block of Aspen Boulevard in the Yorktown area for a welfare check on two people, officials said in a Facebook post.

Two people were found dead inside the residence.

Buchert lived at the residence where the two bodies were found.

Deputies and investigators are still investigating the incident.