New Kent man charged with unlawfully filming woman

Investigators are looking for help to find the man who is accused of placing his phone between a woman's legs.

NORFOLK, Va. — A New Kent man has been charged with unlawfully creating an image of another and possession of obscene items, according to the Williamsburg Police Department.

Investigators found that on September 30, 59-year-old Richard Lee Gibson placed his cellphone between the legs of an unsuspecting woman while it was recording, the department said.

The incident happened in the 5000 block of Richmond Road.

Officers obtained two misdemeanor warrants for Gibson's arrest last week. Those warrants are for unlawfully creating an image of another and possession of obscene items.

The warrants haven't been served yet, and anyone with information on Gibson's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.