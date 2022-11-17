Man convicted in traffic stop that killed Newport News Officer Katie Thyne

Vernon Green was found guilty of second-degree murder and hit and run.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The man arrested for a January 2020 traffic stop that killed Newport News Officer Katie Thyne was convicted Thursday.

On January 23, 2020, Officer Thyne responded to a call about two people smoking marijuana in a car near the Monitor Merrimac overlook.

She and another police officer found Green and a woman in the car.

Body camera video played in court showed the officers repeatedly asking, and then ordering Green to get out of the car. In the video, the officers tried to pull him out of the vehicle when he did not move.

Shortly after the car took off. But the vehicle dragged Thyne along with it, and she died after the car crashed into a tree.