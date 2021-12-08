Man crashes car following shooting on E. Princess Anne Road in Norfolk

Norfolk Police said a man stopped to ask for help when his car crashed. It was after his car had been shot at near Bowling Elementary.

Detectives are investigating after a man crashed his car in a shooting Monday morning. It took place right outside of Richard Bowling Elementary School.

Norfolk Police said they got a call around 11:35 a.m. about gunshots heard in the 2700 block of East Princess Anne Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who said he was driving his car in the area when it got shot at. That caused him to crash his vehicle.

The man ended up going to the nearby Bowling Elementary to ask for help when the incident happened. Police did not release his identity but said he was not injured.

The incident is being investigated at this time. 13News Now will update this story as more details become available.