Man dead after Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man is dead after a shooting at a home in Elizabeth City Tuesday night.
The Elizabeth City Police Dept. said it happened in the 800 block of Bunnells Avenue in Elizabeth City just before 10:45 p.m.
Once on the scene, officers found that Roderick White, 41, had been shot and had multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, where he later died.
The investigation into the situation was ongoing Wednesday evening, and anybody with information was asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.