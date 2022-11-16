Man dead after Elizabeth City shooting

The man was originally taken to the hospital, but he died from his wounds.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man is dead after a shooting at a home in Elizabeth City Tuesday night.

The Elizabeth City Police Dept. said it happened in the 800 block of Bunnells Avenue in Elizabeth City just before 10:45 p.m.

Once on the scene, officers found that Roderick White, 41, had been shot and had multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, where he later died.