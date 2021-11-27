Man dies after shooting near Portsmouth Boulevard

According to the police, a call was received at 1:46 a.m. that there had been gunshots near the 4200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the early hours of November 27.

According to the police, a call was received at 1:46 a.m. that there had been gunshots near the 4200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard. The scene was Griff's Restaurant and Sports Lounge.

When they arrived, they found John Robert Plummer III, 37, with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, but he died from his injuries.

At this time, there is no information on a suspect.

If you have any information that can help the investigation, contact the Portsmouth Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit an online tip by clicking here.