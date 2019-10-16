NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed.

On Tuesday around 7:35 p.m., officers were sent to the 7000 block of Madison Avenue about an individual laying in a parking lot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. At the time that he was found, his injuries were considered non-life threatening.

However after he was taken to a local hospital, officials learned his injuries were worse than they expected. The victim, 4-year-old Kelvin Smith of Newport News, later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

