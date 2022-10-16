x
Crime

Painter man dies after shooting in Accomack County

The man was found in the 16000 block of Savagetown Road.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was found dead by the Accomack County Sheriff's Office early Saturday morning after being shot, the sheriff's office said. 

A report came into the Eastern Shore Emergency Operations Center around 4 a.m. Saturday and referenced an unresponsive man in the 16000 block of Savagetown Road. 

The sheriff's office said when deputies arrived, they discovered the man, who was suffering from what looked to be gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man was identified as 38-year-old Tabora Jermaine Bailey of Painter. 

The man's body was taken to the Norfolk medical examiner's office for the cause of death to be determined. 

No further information was available when this article was published. ACSO is encouraging anyone with information on the situation to call the sheriff's office at 757-787-1131. 

