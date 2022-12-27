x
Crime

Man dies after shooting on Washington Street in Portsmouth

Officers got the call about gunshots being fired on the 600 block right before 1 a.m. A 20-year-old died at the scene.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday morning. 

According to a news release, officers got the call about gunshots being fired on the 600 block of Washington Street right before 1 a.m. 

When they arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot and died. 

He's been identified as Jamir Barnes, 20. 

This is an ongoing investigation, and suspect information isn't available at this time. If you know anything that can help, call the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

You can also submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.

