Man dies after shooting on Washington Street in Portsmouth

Officers got the call about gunshots being fired on the 600 block right before 1 a.m. A 20-year-old died at the scene.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, officers got the call about gunshots being fired on the 600 block of Washington Street right before 1 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot and died.

He's been identified as Jamir Barnes, 20.