NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a man died following a stabbing on Tuesday.

The call for a stabbing in the 200 block of W. Ocean View Avenue came in around 10:30 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The man was transported to DePaul hospital where he died from his injuries. The man’s identity will be released when his family has been notified.

As a result of the investigation, a man has been arrested for the homicide. The suspect's identity will be released when appropriate.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.