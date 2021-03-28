Man dies in vehicle crash, following pursuit near Emporia area

Greensville County Sheriffs said Daiquan T. Wright, 25, led them on a chase after they received a complaint about a disturbance at the Quality Motel on Route 301.

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — A pursuit with authorities resulted in a man's death early Sunday morning, after his vehicle crashed into a tree near the Emporia area.

The Greensville Sheriff's Department said it received a call on March 28, around 3:19 a.m. about a disturbance at the Quality Motel on Route 301.

There was loud music coming from a white Ford Crown Victoria sitting in the motel parking lot, according to the complaint statement.

When deputies arrived at the motel, they saw the white Ford as described in the complaint, it sped off out of the parking lot.

Officers then tried to conduct a traffic stop, and the driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Daiquan T. Wright refused to stop. He was driving 60 miles per hour down Liberty Road.

According to the sheriff, it hadn't been raining but there was standing water causing the roadway to be wet. This was when Wright drove over the water.

He then lost control of the car and ran off the road. The car hit a mailbox, fire hydrant, fence and lastly a tree, where it came to a stop.

Police said the man was not wearing his seatbelt during the crash and he died there from his injuries.