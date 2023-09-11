Man dies after being shot, crashing vehicle in Newport News, police say

According to the Newport News Police Department, the investigation began when officers responded to a report of gunshots near 1100 21st Street.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man died after being shot and then crashing his vehicle in Newport News late Sunday night, police said.

According to the Newport News Police Department, the investigation began shortly before 10 p.m. when officers responded to a report of gunshots near 1100 21st Street. While officers were searching the area, a report of a single-vehicle crash down the street came in.

Police responded to the area near 1200 21st Street and found the man inside with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the location of the crash.

The Newport News Police Department said the circumstances of the shooting are being investigated and there isn't any suspect information to share.