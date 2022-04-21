Man dies after overnight shooting in Epes, Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Investigators said a man died after an early morning shooting in Newport News Thursday.
A spokeswoman for the city's police department said officers had been called to the 300 block of Royal Springs Court to investigate the shooting around 1:45 a.m.
They went into a home there, and found a man who had died. His name hasn't been shared.
By the time the spokeswoman posted about the shooting, about 3:45 a.m., there wasn't any information about a possible suspect.
If you know anything that could help detectives, call NNPD or the area's Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and if your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.