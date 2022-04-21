Man dies after overnight shooting in Epes, Newport News

Officers went into a home on Royal Springs Court, and found a man who had died. His name hasn't been shared.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Investigators said a man died after an early morning shooting in Newport News Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the city's police department said officers had been called to the 300 block of Royal Springs Court to investigate the shooting around 1:45 a.m.

They went into a home there, and found a man who had died. His name hasn't been shared.

By the time the spokeswoman posted about the shooting, about 3:45 a.m., there wasn't any information about a possible suspect.