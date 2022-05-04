Man dies after shooting in Elizabeth City

When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police are seeking information for a possible suspect in a shooting that killed a man in Elizabeth City on Monday night.

A statement from the Elizabeth City Police Department said that they got an emergency call to respond to the Big Lots parking lot at 9:35 p.m. That's located on S. Hughes Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

He's been identified as Kevin Robert Chambers, 61, of Elizabeth City.