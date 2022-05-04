Man dies after shooting in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police are seeking information for a possible suspect in a shooting that killed a man in Elizabeth City on Monday night.
A statement from the Elizabeth City Police Department said that they got an emergency call to respond to the Big Lots parking lot at 9:35 p.m. That's located on S. Hughes Boulevard.
When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
He's been identified as Kevin Robert Chambers, 61, of Elizabeth City.
If you have any information on this shooting that can help police, contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.