Man dies after shooting in Portsmouth

Police received the call at 2:13 a.m. that there had been a shooting on the 600 block of Mount Vernon Avenue.

Police in Portsmouth are investigating after a man died from a shooting this morning.

When they arrived, they found a man who had died from a gunshot wound.

At this time, his name has not been released and there is no suspect information.