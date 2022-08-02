Man dies after shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on February 8, 2022.
Police in Portsmouth are investigating after a man died from a shooting this morning.
Police received the call at 2:13 a.m. that there had been a shooting on the 600 block of Mount Vernon Avenue.
When they arrived, they found a man who had died from a gunshot wound.
At this time, his name has not been released and there is no suspect information.
If you know anything that could help police solve this case, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip here.