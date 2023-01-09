Man dies after being shot in Portsmouth, police investigating

At this time, police haven't released any suspect information or any motive for why he was killed.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly before 3:45 a.m. on the 2900 block of Elm Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

He's been identified as Javonte Martin, 29.

