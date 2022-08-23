Kill Devil Hills police look for driver who evaded them in car chase

The chase began when a police officer near Landing Drive noticed a silver Mercedes-Benz with either a fake or stolen license plate.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Kill Devil Hills Police Department wants the public's help in finding a driver who allegedly didn't pull over and evaded police Sunday.

The chase began when a police officer in the area of Landing Drive noticed a silver Mercedes-Benz with either a fake or stolen license plate Sunday around 10:30 a.m.

The officer tried to get the driver to pull over in the area of Colington Road but the driver refused to stop, according to the department. The officer drove after him.

The driver was able to avoid two sets of Stop Sticks, which are devices made for popping tires and ending pursuits.

The pursuit went mainly north, eventually crossing the Wright Memorial Bridge into Currituck, the department said.

The pursuing officer stopped the chase in the area of the Cotton Gin store off Highway 158 due to traffic conditions and concern for public safety.

The department is asking anyone with information on the situation to call the Kill Devil Hills Police Department at 252-449-5337 or the Dare Community Crime Line at 252-473-3111.