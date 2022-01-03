Man extradited, sentenced for aiding prostitution in Eastern Virginia

In 2010, he reportedly assisted individuals who drove a young woman from Maryland to locations across Eastern Virginia to perform sex acts in exchange for money.

March 2, 2022.

Friday, a man who was extradited from Mexico was sentenced in a Virginia court to 18 months in prison for aiding and abetting the transportation of a woman for prostitution.

According to court documents, from 2009 to 2010, 45-year-old Ramon Raudel Campos Murillo, of Michoacan, Mexico, along with others, conspired to operate a sex trafficking organization.

In 2010, he reportedly assisted individuals who drove a young woman from Maryland to locations across Eastern Virginia and elsewhere to perform sex acts in exchange for money.

According to the Dept. of Justice, the prostitution enterprise operated in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Delaware and elsewhere.

The DOJ said the young women involved saw as many as 30 clients per day and charged $30 for 15 minutes of sexual activity. The drivers collected the proceeds and the young women received only half of the money.

Campos Murillo was charged by indictment in 2011 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Campos Murillo reportedly fled to Mexico to avoid arrest after some of his accomplices were charged.