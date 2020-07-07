Man accused of shooting woman inside car in Newport News

Police said Sean Davis shot a woman who was in a car with him. She was driving. Officers said the pair was arguing before the shooting happened.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police said a 34-year-old man faces a slew of charges after a woman was shot inside a car early Tuesday morning.

Officers said Sean Davis was a passenger in the car and that he shot the driver at the at the intersection of Blair Avenue and Sycamore Avenue.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Medics took the woman to the hospital. Officers expected her to survive.

Police said she and Davis got into a fight prior to the shooting. There was another woman in the car who was not hurt.

Davis is facing the following charges: