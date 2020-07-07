Man accused of shooting woman inside car in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police said a 34-year-old man faces a slew of charges after a woman was shot inside a car early Tuesday morning.
Officers said Sean Davis was a passenger in the car and that he shot the driver at the at the intersection of Blair Avenue and Sycamore Avenue.
It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Medics took the woman to the hospital. Officers expected her to survive.
Police said she and Davis got into a fight prior to the shooting. There was another woman in the car who was not hurt.
Davis is facing the following charges:
- Malicious Assault
- Maliciously Shooting/Throwing at a Vehicle (2 counts)
- Shooting a Firearm in a Public Place
- Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony (2 counts)
- Attempting to Commit a Non-capital Felony