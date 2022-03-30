Man faces charges after shooting dog in York County

Although police took the dog to the emergency veterinarian, it was determined that the injuries were too severe and the dog needed to be put down.

A York County man faces multiple charges after he shot a dog on March 26.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said that they responded around 1:00 p.m. to the 1600 block of Merrimac Trail in Williamsburg after receiving a report of the incident.

The caller said she heard three gunshots and then saw two dogs run into the woods, one of which was bleeding.

Authorities then received a call from a person near the Country Club Apartments who found the injured dog.

Although they took the dog to the emergency veterinarian, it was determined that the injuries were too severe and the dog needed to be put down.

An investigation found that Dustin Lee Cheeseman, 31, had shot the dog. He faces charges of Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Animal Cruelty and Malicious Wounding of an Animal.

Cheeseman was taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and released on bond.

Police were told that the dog had been aggressive towards Cheeseman and one of his neighbors.