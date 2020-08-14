Man faces multiple charges in connection with shooting in Hampton

x
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police arrested a 26-year-old man for a shooting in the 100 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Police responded to a call about shots fired around 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 8. When officers arrived, they found several cars and a building were hit by bullets.

Police said no one was shot, but one person suffered minor injuries from broken glass.

Further investigation revealed that a car arrived in the parking lot of a local business when one of the occupants exited and began shooting at another parked car.

Police arrested Tysheen Payne on Aug. 13. He is charged with attempt maiming, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, shooting in public, and shooting across a roadway. 

Payne also had existing charges out of Newport News.

