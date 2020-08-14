Man faces multiple charges in connection with shooting in Hampton

Police said no one was shot, but one person had minor injuries from broken glass. Police arrested Tysheen Payne in connection with the shooting.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police arrested a 26-year-old man for a shooting in the 100 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Police responded to a call about shots fired around 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 8. When officers arrived, they found several cars and a building were hit by bullets.

Police said no one was shot, but one person suffered minor injuries from broken glass.

Further investigation revealed that a car arrived in the parking lot of a local business when one of the occupants exited and began shooting at another parked car.

Police arrested Tysheen Payne on Aug. 13. He is charged with attempt maiming, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, shooting in public, and shooting across a roadway.