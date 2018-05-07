PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A late-night shooting on Fourth of July turned into a homicide investigation for Portsmouth Police.

Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Watts Avenue just after 11:15 p.m. to respond to reports about a man who had been shot.

They arrived to find found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives don't have a motive or suspect information to release at this time. The man's identity will be released once next-of-kin have been notified.

