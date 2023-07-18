Shooting on Stewart Drive in Virginia Beach leaves man dead

The victim was Joseph Hunter, 42.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man died after being shot in Virginia Beach late Friday night, police said Monday.

The shooting happened in the 5400 block of Stewart Drive, which is right off Lynnhaven Parkway. Police responded around 11:54 p.m. that night.

Medics took Joseph Hunter, 42, to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds, but he later died.

The Virginia Beach Police Department wrote in a news release that no one has been charged and there isn't an ongoing danger to the community. Police didn't say what led to the shooting or share any information about possible suspects.