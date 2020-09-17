x
Man finds woman's body in hotel room; Virginia Beach police detain him, investigate death

Police said a man walked into the 3rd Precinct and told officers he'd found a body in the hotel room he rented, at a Days Inn. He's since been detained.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thursday, the Virginia Beach Police said they were investigating a dead body someone found in a hotel room around 8:45 a.m.

Police said a man walked into the 3rd Precinct and told officers he'd found a body in the hotel room he rented, at the Days Inn on Bonney Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a woman's body. They said her cause of death was undetermined, and they did not initially identify the victim.

The man who reported the body has been detained. Police said charges are pending in the case.

The investigation is ongoing. Call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up to aid police in the case.

