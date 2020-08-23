Man found dead on side of road in Elizabeth City

Cody Lee Turner, 22, of Elizabeth City, was found dead in the road by police officers. They are still investigating his death.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City police say a man was found dead in the roadway early Sunday morning.

It was around 12:27 a.m. when officers responded to the intersection of North Road Street and Cypress Street.

That's where police officers found Cody Lee Turner, 22, dead in the road.

Police are still investigating Turner's death.