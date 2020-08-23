Man found dead on side of road in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City police say a man was found dead in the roadway early Sunday morning.
It was around 12:27 a.m. when officers responded to the intersection of North Road Street and Cypress Street.
That's where police officers found Cody Lee Turner, 22, dead in the road.
Police are still investigating Turner's death.
Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.