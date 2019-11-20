VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A judge found a man guilty of three counts of arson after he started a fire at a Virginia Beach townhome last year.

In October 2018, crews knocked down a fire in the 1900 block of Mill Creek Drive, in the Salem Lakes area of the city.

Later that morning, 37-year-old Shannon Carson turned himself in claiming he intentionally set the home on fire.

RELATED: Man charged with arson following Virginia Beach townhouse fire

He was jailed afterward and charged with arson. No one was hurt during the fire, but a family of six lived in the townhouse. Thankfully, no one was home at the time.

Carson was convicted on Wednesday. He's expected to be sentenced on Feb. 24, 2020.

