Man found shot in Chesapeake, police investigating

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Monday morning, just after 9:30, Chesapeake police responded to a call to help an injured person, and found a man who had been shot.

A release from the department said they found him in the 4200 block of Portsmouth Blvd. A spokesperson with Chesapeake Police said they don't think the shooting happened at Chesapeake Square Mall, which is near that address.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and is expected to recover from his injuries.

So far, police don't have suspect information for the case. They're still investigating.