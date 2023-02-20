Man found shot in parking lot in IOW county, police say

According to police, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. That's at the Jersey Park Apartments.

SMITHFIELD, Va. — The Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office and the Smithfield Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt on Sunday night.

When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old man who had been shot and was lying in the parking lot.

He was taken to Riverside Hospital, where he was later said to be in stable condition.

His name hasn't been released.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police are asking the public to help with information on possible suspects.

If you know anything that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.