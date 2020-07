Officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead overnight.

It was around 1:29 a.m. Wednesday, when dispatch received a call of a shooting in the 13200 block of Aquaduct Drive.

Officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.