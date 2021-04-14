Man from James City County arrested in connection to US Capitol riot, charged with injuring officer

The FBI Norfolk Field Office arrested Paul Russell Johnson, 35, in Lanexa. Some of his charges include hurting an officer and being violent on Capitol grounds.

NORFOLK, Va. — The FBI announced Wednesday that they'd arrested another Virginia man for alleged involvement in the Capitol riots of January 6, 2021.

A release from the Norfolk Field Office said its investigators had taken Paul Russell Johnson, 35, into custody on April 13 in Lanexa, Virginia. He's from New Kent.

Johnson was allegedly caught on video allegedly attacking a US Capitol Police officer.

"As depicted in open-source video footage reviewed by the FBI, Johnson was part of a crowd of people seen walking over and around the first line of barricades just off the roadway of Peace Circle," the Department of Justice wrote in a release. "As the crowd approached a second line of barricades, guarded by uniformed USCP officers, Johnson can be seen on video holding a megaphone and shouting profanities toward the police, including, 'Let’s go! F*** this s***! We pay your bills, you back the f*** off.'"

The DOJ said Johnson pushed on the second line of metal barricades until he knocked a female USCP officer over; she hit her head and lost consciousness.

According to court documents, the officer later collapsed while trying to make an arrest, and had to be treated for a concussion.

Johnson was charged with:

inflicting bodily injury on an officer

obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder

obstruction of justice/Congress

engaging in physical violence in a restricted building

act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds

He's being held in the Pamunkey Regional Jail in Hanover, Virginia.