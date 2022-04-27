Man gets 10 years for hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist in Virginia Beach

Nghiem Nghi Nguyen admitted to causing a crash at the intersection of Indian River Road and Ferrell Parkway in Virginia Beach on May 28, 2021.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man from New York was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist last year.

Typically, hit-and-run crashes earn people six months in prison.

Macie Allen, a spokeswoman for Virginia Beach's Commonwealth's Attorney Colin Stolle, said Nghiem Nghi Nguyen, 48, pleaded guilty to charges against him in December.

Allen said Nguyen admitted to causing a crash at the intersection of Indian River Road and Ferrell Parkway in Virginia Beach on May 28, 2021.

Nguyen, driving a truck, didn't yield to a motorcyclist that day. The collision flung its driver, Philip Pereira, into the road. Allen said Pereira was killed by the impact.

Nguyen didn't stop to help, or call 911.

Allen said thanks to video cameras in the area, witness statements and an anonymous tip, officers were able to track the truck up to a repair shop in Binghamton, New York.

After interviewing the repair shop workers and his car insurance company, they found that he'd admitted several times to being in a crash that killed a person.

Police officers put out an arrest warrant for Nguyen, and he turned himself in.