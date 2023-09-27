Man gets 15 years in prison for 2021 Virginia Beach Oceanfront shootings

Eight people were hurt in the shootings and one woman was killed by a stray bullet.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One of four men connected to multiple shootings at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in the spring of 2021 was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 years in prison, with seven of those years suspended.

Ahmon Adams, 22, pleaded guilty in April of this year to attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm (misdemeanor) and discharging a firearm in public charges.

Several shootings stemming from a fight near the corner of 20th Street and Atlantic Avenue broke out the night of March 26, 2021, according to court documents.

Eight people were injured in the shootings and one woman, 22-year-old Deshayla Harris, was killed by a stray bullet. A Virginia Beach police officer also shot and killed 25-year-old Donovan Lynch that night.

Police said Adams fired a single shot that night. Three other men — Devon Dorsey Jr., Nyquez Baker and Raswell Steverson — are also accused of firing a weapon.

The fight escalated and someone fired a shot toward Adams and Dorsey, injuring another person, officials said. Dorsey allegedly chased after the person who fired the shot and returned fire as Baker and Steverson joined in on the chase.