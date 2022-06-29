Man gets 20 years in prison for raping woman who fell asleep at party

Shaheed Abdullah White, 28, saw the woman go upstairs to a bedroom after having some drinks, and once she was asleep, raped her. He was matched to the crime with DNA

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man will spend 20 years in prison for raping a woman who had been drinking at a party before falling asleep, incapacitated.

Macie Allen, a spokeswoman for Commonwealth's Attorney Collin Stole, said 28-year-old Shaheed Abdullah White got his sentence Wednesday.

He was convicted in February of the rape that happened on April 17, 2021.

Allen said that day, White and the woman were both at a party, but didn't know each other. White saw the victim go upstairs to a bedroom after having some drinks, and once she was asleep, he raped her.

When the woman woke up, she realized what had happened to her, and went to get a Sexual Assault Nurse Examination (SANE) from a doctor's office. That test collected the DNA evidence of her attacker.

She also told investigators about clothes she thought the man who raped her had been wearing.

Police looked at doorbell video footage from the time of the party, and matched that description to Shaheed White. When they brought a search warrant and asked him to give a DNA sample for their investigation, he refused, twice.

Police got his DNA anyway, and it was a match to the evidence collected in the woman's SANE test.

White was convicted of Rape Through Mental Incapacity/Helplessness and two counts of Obstruction of Justice, since he refused to comply with the search warrants.