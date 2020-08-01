NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Hampton man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a person during a drug deal, the Department of Justice announced.

24-year-old Damontaze M. Tillery was convicted last August for use of a firearm resulting in death, drug conspiracy, attempted possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Court documents and evidence presented at trial showed Tillery arranged to trade a gun for the illegal drug ecstasy. The victim, 31-year-old Javon Stephenson of Virginia Beach, was supposed to provide the ecstasy.

On July 26, 2018, Stephenson met with Tillery at 19th Street and Ivy in Newport News.

A bystander found Stephenson in his vehicle, unarmed and still in possession of ecstasy. His foot had been on the gas pedal, causing the tires to spin until the bystander turned the vehicle off, court documents said.

An off-duty Newport News firefighter responded after seeing smoke coming from the vehicle, and upon approaching it he realized Stephenson had a gunshot wound to his chest.

Stephenson was pronounced dead at the scene.

