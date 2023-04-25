Man gets suspended sentence after pleading guilty to sexually abusing Virginia Beach delegate in the 90s

Virginia Beach Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler posted a victim impact statement, writing that her stepfather sexually abused her from the age of 10 to 11.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a Virginia Beach delegate in the 1990s.

According to the Williamsburg Commonwealth Attorney, Randall Thomas Boehm was indicted for two offenses that happened in 1992: aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties by a step-parent.

Online court records show Boehm pleaded guilty in December of 2022.

Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler posted a victim impact statement on Twitter, writing that Boehm was her stepfather and that he sexually abused her from the age of 10 to 11.

According to the Williamsburg CA, who was the special prosecutor in the case, Boehm received a five-year sentence with all five years suspended based on "good behavior for the period of probation."

The CA said Boehm's probation will include the following: