Man receives two life sentences for sexually assaulting a child in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 36-year-old man will serve two life sentences in prison for sexually assaulting a child in Virginia Beach in 2021.



A judge sentenced Daniel Rose Monday for abusing a young child who was left in his care at the Colony Mobile Home Park in March 2021.



Rose admitted to watching the child, but denied the abuse.



According to a spokesperson for the Commonwealth's Attorney, after the assault, the child reported the incident to a relative as soon as the relative returned. The child had an examination the next day and described the sexual abuse to a nurse.



Rose was found guilty by a jury after a trial that began on December 5, 2022 and lasted several days. Circuit Court Judge Stephen C. Mahan ultimately sentenced Rose to two terms of life in prison plus 25 years, with 25 years suspended, leaving two terms of life in prison to be served.



Rose had no prior criminal history. However, prosecutors became aware of another minor victim, who subsequently testified against Rose at his sentencing hearing in Circuit Court.