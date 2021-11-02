Man held in killing of woman found on I-80 in Pennsylvania

MILTON, Pa. — Police in Connecticut have apprehended a Texas man wanted in the slaying of a Virginia woman whose body was found on Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania.
State troopers arrested 28-year-old Tracy Rollins Jr. of Dallas on Wednesday in Milldale, Connecticut.
He is accused of killing 47-year-old Rebecca Landrith.
Authorities believe she was likely shot elsewhere before her body was discovered on Sunday dumped along an I-80 eastbound ramp in Pennsylvania’s Union County.
Rollins was awaiting an extradition hearing and it could not be determine whether he had retained a lawyer.