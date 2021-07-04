Man hit by gunfire while riding in car in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was shot while in a car on West Pembroke Avenue in Hampton Saturday afternoon, and police are asking for tips to help them figure out who pulled the trigger.
A release from the Hampton Police Division said the shooting happened around 5:03 p.m. on July 3 in the 2000 block of that road.
Police were sent to investigate a report of a gun being fired there. While they were at the scene, someone was dropping off the gunshot victim at a hospital.
Investigators think he was riding in a car when he was shot.
A spokesperson for the division said the 28-year-old man was expected to recover from his injuries.
Police don't have a suspect yet, and they haven't shared a possible motive for the shooting.
If you know anything that might help officers solve the crime, please call Hampton Police at 757.727.6111 or the area Crime Line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.