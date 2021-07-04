Man hit by gunfire while riding in car in Hampton

A spokesperson for the police division said the 28-year-old man was expected to recover from his injuries.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was shot while in a car on West Pembroke Avenue in Hampton Saturday afternoon, and police are asking for tips to help them figure out who pulled the trigger.

A release from the Hampton Police Division said the shooting happened around 5:03 p.m. on July 3 in the 2000 block of that road.

Police were sent to investigate a report of a gun being fired there. While they were at the scene, someone was dropping off the gunshot victim at a hospital.

Investigators think he was riding in a car when he was shot.

A spokesperson for the division said the 28-year-old man was expected to recover from his injuries.

Police don't have a suspect yet, and they haven't shared a possible motive for the shooting.