Man hit by gunfire while riding in car in Hampton

A spokesperson for the police division said the 28-year-old man was expected to recover from his injuries.
HAMPTON, Va. — A man was shot while in a car on West Pembroke Avenue in Hampton Saturday afternoon, and police are asking for tips to help them figure out who pulled the trigger.

A release from the Hampton Police Division said the shooting happened around 5:03 p.m. on July 3 in the 2000 block of that road.

Police were sent to investigate a report of a gun being fired there. While they were at the scene, someone was dropping off the gunshot victim at a hospital.

Investigators think he was riding in a car when he was shot.

Police don't have a suspect yet, and they haven't shared a possible motive for the shooting.

If you know anything that might help officers solve the crime, please call Hampton Police at 757.727.6111 or the area Crime Line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.

