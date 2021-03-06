Man hit by stray gunfire on Andrews Blvd in Hampton

A spokesperson for the police division said a man was loading his work truck when he was shot. Shortly after, there was a crash where people ran from the scene.

HAMPTON, Va. — A 55-year-old man was shot while loading his work truck in the Buckroe Beach area of Hampton, police said.

When responders got to the 2300 block of Andrews Boulevard Thursday, they found the man with non-life-threatening injuries and took him to a hospital. That was around 2:30 p.m.

They didn't publicly share his name.

A release from investigators said they think the victim was hit by a stray bullet.

Soon after the man was shot, there was a two-vehicle car crash at the intersection of E. Mercury Boulevard and Andrews Boulevard. That's not far from where the shooting happened.

A Hampton Police spokesperson said the people in one of those vehicles ran from the scene.

Investigators think those people could have been involved in the shooting.

There's no suspect information or possible motives for the shooting yet, but it's an ongoing investigation.

Police ask if you know anything that might help investigators, that you call the Hampton Police Division at 757.727.6111 or the Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP.