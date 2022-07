According to PPD, officers found a man with a stab wound to his torso on Mount Vernon Avenue.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is hospitalized after a stabbing in Portsmouth Monday night.

According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Dept., officers responded to the 1100 block of Mount Vernon Avenue just after 10 p.m.

That's where officers found a man with a stab wound to his torso.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.