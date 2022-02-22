Man hospitalized after Norfolk mid-day shooting

The shooting happened in the 7400 block of Sewells Point Road around 12:30 p.m. That's near the Chesapeake Gardens area of the city. The victim is expected to live.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a different story that first aired in January 2022, about stopping gun violence in Norfolk.

A man was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The Norfolk Police Department tweeted about the case, saying the crime happened in the 7400 block of Sewells Point Road around 12:30 p.m. That's near the Chesapeake Gardens area of the city.

The man's name wasn't shared. The police department said his injuries were non-life-threatening.

If you know anything that might help detectives solve this case, call the area's Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP. You can also submit a tip online.

Tipsters can stay anonymous, and if your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.