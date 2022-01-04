Man hospitalized after Portsmouth shooting

Officers found a man who had been shot on Carver Circle, which is right across the road from Maplewood Park. He was seriously hurt.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after someone shot him in Portsmouth.

The city's police department tweeted about the shooting at 1:46 a.m.

The post said officers found a man who had been shot on Carver Circle, which is right across the road from Maplewood Park. He was seriously hurt.

Officials didn't say what time the shooting likely happened, and there wasn't any suspect information available by 6 a.m. Friday.

If you know anything that could help detectives, call Portsmouth Police at 757-393-5300 or submit a tip online. Tipsters using the online Crime Line can choose to stay anonymous.