Man injured by shattered glass when someone shoots at him on I-64 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — One person was slightly injured Thursday night when the vehicle he was driving was struck by gunfire on I-64 in Norfolk.
According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, they were notified and began to investigate this incident at around 11 p.m. The victim told them he was driving his truck - a 2005 Toyota pickup - eastbound on I-64 between Bay Avenue and Granby Street.
As he was approaching construction work and the lanes were merging, he saw a black Audi SUV with dark tinted windows come near his vehicle. He said there were four people inside it.
The victim said he saw one of the people roll down a window on the Audi and fire several rounds at him. None of the bullets struck him, but he did receive minor injuries from shattered glass.
Virginia State Police are asking for the community's assistance in locating the suspected vehicle. Anyone who was in the vicinity of I-64 eastbound, between 4th View and Granby Street Norfolk, who may have seen the incident or have possible information and/or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the them at (757) 424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.