Man injured by shattered glass when someone shoots at him on I-64 in Norfolk

The victim said a black Audi SUV with dark tinted windows came near his vehicle and someone inside fired at him.

NORFOLK, Va. — One person was slightly injured Thursday night when the vehicle he was driving was struck by gunfire on I-64 in Norfolk.

According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, they were notified and began to investigate this incident at around 11 p.m. The victim told them he was driving his truck - a 2005 Toyota pickup - eastbound on I-64 between Bay Avenue and Granby Street.

As he was approaching construction work and the lanes were merging, he saw a black Audi SUV with dark tinted windows come near his vehicle. He said there were four people inside it.

The victim said he saw one of the people roll down a window on the Audi and fire several rounds at him. None of the bullets struck him, but he did receive minor injuries from shattered glass.