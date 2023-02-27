Man hurt in fight-turned-shooting on Bannon Court in Hampton, police say

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Bannon Court, the Hampton Police Division said.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was hurt in a fight-turned-shooting in Hampton Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Bannon Court, which isn't far from Mercury Boulevard and Big Bethel Road. Dispatchers got the call shortly before 8:15 p.m., according to the Hampton Police Division.

When officers showed up, dispatchers learned that a gunshot victim walked into a hospital. Officers later confirmed that a man who had been hit by gunfire was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators think the man was shot during an altercation. Police are still looking into the motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting and there is no suspect information right now.