NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A shooting in Newport News left one man hurt on Friday night, police said.

Around 10:45 p.m., a Newport News officer heard gunshots in the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive.

Officers responded and found a man in a parking lot with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

No suspect information is available at this time and police are still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.