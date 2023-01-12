Man hurt in shooting off Brook Avenue in Suffolk

Someone called the 911 center after a man with a gunshot wound walked up to their home in the 900 block of Battery Avenue, the police department said.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are investigating a shooting that left one man hurt Thursday night.

Just before 10 p.m., someone called the 911 center after a man with a gunshot wound walked up to their home in the 900 block of Battery Avenue, the police department said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 900 block of Brook Avenue.

The victim, a 39-year-old man, was taken to the hospital. He is expective to survive.